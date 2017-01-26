A range-topping variant of the future Toyota Supra will allegedly also carry branding from Gazoo, the automaker’s performance and motorsport division. According to Autocar, Gazoo Racing boss Koei Saga confirmed the plan during the Monte Carlo Rally where the new Yaris WRC scored a second-place finish in its maiden outing.

Unfortunately, Saga didn’t offer any further details about exactly how the branding would work. The Gazoo Racing Supra sounds weird to us and would squander the marketing value of reviving the vaunted Toyota Supra name.





Saga also dropped a hint that offered further credence to reports of an electrified powertrain being in the new Supra’s lineup. He told Autocar about the importance of hybrids to Gazoo Racing like the TS050 LMP1 endurance racer and the Prius GT300 in Japan’s Super GT series. He suggested some of the racing knowledge might come to the road.

Gazoo Racing is the moniker for many of Toyota’s motorsports programs outside of the United States. In addition to the endurance racing and Super GT programs, the name also appears on the company’s World Rally Championship team and racers in the annual Nürburgring 24 Hours.





Toyota reportedly plans to use Gazoo Racing as a performance brand akin to BMW M and Mercedes-AMG. The company already puts the GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring) and G’s branding on some tuned models in Japan, but the new plan would broaden the scope to vehicles that are available in additional markets.

We expect to see Gazoo Racing branding on the upcoming Yaris hot hatch. The model will debut at the Geneva Motor Show with over 210 horsepower (157 kilowatts). Power will reportedly come from a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder, and the styling will take cues from the company’s World Rally Championship competitor.

Source: Autocar