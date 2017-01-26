Remember the DS E-Tense? How could you not. The 402-horsepower (300-kilowatt) electric supercar concept made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show last March, and stole the show with its drop-dead-gorgeous good looks and imposing performance. Now it could be heading to production… possibly… maybe.

According Autocar, Citroen’s luxury and performance sub-brand, DS, has filed a trademark for use of the E-Tense name. The filing suggests that the E-Tense could make its way to production, acting as the halo car for the brand. And what a halo car it would be.

Apart from its stunning design, the E-Tense uses an electric motor that produces 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 381 pound-feet (516 Newton-meters) of torque at full tilt. From a standstill, it will sprint to 62 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.5 seconds thanks to its advanced all-wheel-drive system, and continue on to a top speed of 155 mph (250 kmh).

Even with those impressive performance credentials, the E-Tense is capable of returning an estimated range of 192 miles (310 kilometers) on the European combined cycle, or 224 miles (360 kmh) of pure city driving. And if you think it looks like nothing more than a show car – don't be fooled. It was caught driving on public roads in Paris shortly after its Geneva Motor Show debut.

If the E-Tense does make its way to production, we likely won’t see it any time soon. DS has already announced an SUV for the 2018 model year, meaning the E-Tense would follow soon after that. Rumors suggest it could be pushed back all the way to 2021, if at all.

