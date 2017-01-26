The new Ibiza will hit the European market in July this year.
The current SEAT Ibiza is facing a well-deserved retirement as the Spanish brand is preparing for the launch of the all-new, fifth generation model. It is set to make its official premiere by the end of the month and the first teaser image reveals an evolutionary and sharper design in the same vein as the facelifted Leon – very similar to our rendering from October 2015.
We’ve seen SEAT testing the new Ibiza several times, using a clever Hyundai i20-inspired camouflage, and we already know it will be slightly bigger than the outgoing model. It will be based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform and will actually use the shortest iteration of the architecture. The switch to the modern modular platform means the car will be lighter, which will have its positive effect on the efficiency.
“Every generation of the Ibiza was designed, developed and produced in Barcelona,” SEAT explains, which makes us believe the new generation is also engineered in Spain. It will hit the European market this summer, following a grand public premiere during the Geneva Motor Show in early March. The model will be assembled in Martorell and Algeria, where the refreshed Volkswagen Golf and Skoda Octavia will also be manufactured.
A family of turbocharged three- and four-cylinder engines will be available, and probably a naturally aspirated 1.0-liter unit in select markets, serving as an entry-level option. Probably the most interesting variant will be powered by a new 1.5-liter TSI motor, replacing the current 1.4 TSI.
The best-selling Spanish car in history with more than 5.4 units delivered in 33 years will also spawn a subcompact crossover called Arona, but there won’t be a station wagon version due to the lack of interest from customers.
Source: SEAT