The 'Skodiaq' gains a more competent off-road derivative with an increased ground clearance.

The ideal candidate in Skoda’s range to receive the Scout treatment is without any doubt the large Kodiaq SUV and thankfully the VW-owned marque is ready to launch it. Much like the Octavia Scout, the new member in the Kodiaq family comes as standard with an all-wheel-drive setup and also benefits from an increased ground clearance to better tackle the off road.

You’ll be able to tell it apart from the other Kodiaq models by its silver front and rear underbody protection and the standard 19-inch alloy wheels exclusive to this version. Rounding off the changes on the outside is the addition of a small “Scout” badge located on the front fenders. There’s another one inside the cabin on the glove compartment to serve as a reminder you’re driving the more rugged version.

Starting off as a Kodiaq in the mid-range Ambition trim, the Scout adds Off-Road Assist and the Driving Mode Select system giving drivers the possibility to choose from: Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, and Snow. Depending on selected mode, the settings of the engine, power steering, automatic transmission, and even air conditioning will all change.

Skoda is being quite generous with the standard equipment as all Kodiaq Scout models get ten-color LED ambient lighting, Alcantara upholstery, steel pedals, textile floor mats, and an infotainment system with eight speakers.

Under the hood, there are three engines to choose from. The entry-level model gets a 1.4 TSI with 150 horsepower, which will be enough for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 9.8 seconds before topping out at 197 kph. Up next is the beefier 2.0 TSI with 180 hp (132 kW) on tap, granting the Kodiaq Scout with a sprint in 8 seconds and a 207-kph speed.

The bread and butter will likely be the 2.0 TDI available in 150 hp & 190 hp flavors. The lesser version will do the run in 9.5 seconds on its way to 197 kph, while the stronger diesel will cover the sprint in 8.9 seconds and max out at 210 kph.

Regardless of engine, all Kodiaq Scout models get AWD with an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch installed in front of the rear differential. With a generous ground clearance of 194 mm, the SUV should prove to be competent on bumpy roads. You won’t have to worry too much about damaging the underside of the Kodiaq since the Scout is fitted with a Rough-Road package featuring extra protection for the underbody, engine, brake and fuel lines as well as cables.

Skoda will have the Kodiaq Scout (and SportLine) on display in March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show where “numerous other novelties” will also be there. Perhaps the Rapid and/or Citigo facelift?

The SUV’s range will be further extended by the addition of a sporty RS version already confirmed by the company’s R&D boss.

