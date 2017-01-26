As most of you know by now, the Ford Bronco is officially coming back and it’s already shaping up to be a worthy adversary for the Jeep Wrangler. Dana, which is responsible for giving the Wrangler its solid axles, has revealed earlier this month in an investor presentation that it had secured the driveline work for the revived Bronco and the next-gen Ranger. The former is expected to go on sale in 2020, while the latter should be out about a year earlier.

Both of them are going to be blessed with “front and rear axles featuring our latest AdvanTEK gear technology,” according to Dana. However, don’t get your hopes up too high just yet because the equipment developed by Dana is available for both beam axle and independent suspension designs, which means there’s a fifty-fifty chance the Bronco will get solid axles. If it will, expect some serious off-road capabilities from what Ford describes as being a “no-compromise midsize 4x4 utility for thrill seekers who want to venture way beyond the city.”





2020 is still a long way to go, so it’s too early to know for sure. The same thing can be said about the rumored “Air Roof” believed to take the shape of six modular panels manually removable and stored in the vehicle when not in use to give the Bronco an open-air derivative.

Meanwhile, the new Jeep Wrangler will allegedly be unveiled in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show and will enter production the same month at the Toledo plant in Ohio before going on sale early 2018. The pickup version is expected to arrive at some point in 2018 or early 2019.

Source: Automotive News