Who's responsibility is it to keep the data your car is tracking about you safe? Who's responsibility is it to tell you what data your car is collecting? Who's responsibility is it wipe data from used cars before they're sold to another driver? These are all difficult questions to answer, but it looks like your local auto dealers might soon get involved.

The National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA) and the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) are announcing a new project centered on the personal data in cars. Ok, "project" might be a bit overblown for the brochure that is going to be handed out, but given that this pamphlet is addressing a brave new world in the automotive world, we'll go with it.

Called, Personal Data In Your Car, the short guide (backed up by Mycardoeswhat.org) is meant to get car buyers (or, well, anyone who drives, but since NADA is going to be distributing these at dealers, buyers are the obvious focus) to think about the data their cars collect. Whether that's storing contact details for your friends and family in the infotainment system or tracking you through the nav system, the information is already being collected and drivers need to think about it more. For example, have you tried to tell the nav system to go "home" in a used car you just bought? You might learn more than the seller meant to tell you.

NADA and the FPF are also promoting consumer awareness of three "Automotive Privacy Principles" that most of the auto industry agreed to put into effect a year ago. They are transparency, affirmative consent for sensitive data, and limited sharing with government and law enforcement.

As Lauren Smith from the FPF said at the Washington Auto Show this week, this sort of thing is only going to get more and more important as autonomous cars come to market and our legal system is going to be years behind the technology. That's why it's important to get customer education going now. And that means starting with the dealers.

Source: NADA, FPF, Mycardoeswhat.org