Hide press release Show press release

Hasbro’s NERF Brand Blasts into Overdrive with NERF NITRO



New Stunt Car Line Offers Fans High-Action, Performance-Based Play Experience



January 24, 2017 01:54 PM Eastern Standard Time



PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on more than 45 years of innovative play experiences designed to excite and thrill fans, the NERF brand from Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) introduces NERF NITRO, a unique line of blasters and launchable foam vehicles. Hitting shelves globally in 2017 with distinctive designs and stimulating play experiences based on two years of research focused on both NERF and vehicle fans, the performance-based NERF NITRO line is racing on to the vehicle scene as only the NERF brand can, bringing with it the thrill of speed, jumps, tricks, and adrenaline-fueled action.

“The imaginative, fun NITRO line is an exciting development as we continue to drive innovation and explore diverse worlds of play for the NERF brand and our fans of all ages,” says Michael Ritchie, VP, Global Brand Marketing, NERF Franchise. “Building on the action-packed adventures of blaster play allows us to infuse the stunt car segment with all the dependability, power and thrills that kids and fans expect from the NERF brand.”

Design, power, performance, and heritage set the NERF brand apart. With years of innovation and insight, the NERF team of designers are unparalleled experts in the world of blasting toys. Drawing from this knowledge and delivering on years of research identifying consumers’ demand for an original, high-performance stunt car alternative, NERF NITRO sets combine the time-tested blasting power and foam action play of NERF with the exhilarating, high-flying world of stunt car play to create an incomparable play experience. Kids simply load one of the NERF NITRO foam vehicles into the NERF NITRO launchers and pull the trigger to blast the vehicle into overdrive. With customizable, indoor-safe stunt vehicles and accessories, vehicle fans can now create amazing stunt shows almost anywhere.

“NITRO offers kids an original way to play with NERF, combining its expertise as the premiere blaster brand with toy vehicle to create an entirely new way to have fun,” said Jim Silver, CEO/editor-in-chief, TTPM.com. “From the blaster action to the cool stunts and tricks, this new NERF experience is sure to be a hit with fans.”

The colorful, collectible line is designed for kids ages five and up, features more than 48 vehicles designs at launch, and includes sets ranging from the 24-piece MOTOFURY RAPID RALLY set, to the two launcher DUELFURY DEMOLITION set, creating trackless stunt possibilities as boundless as kids’ imaginations. When it comes to high-flying car stunts and tricks, This is How We Play, NERF NITRO style.

For more information on the NITRO line and the NERF brand, visit www.Nerf.com, or connect with NERF NATION on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. The Company's Hasbro Studios and its film label, Allspark Pictures, are building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Through its commitment to corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, Hasbro is helping to make the world a better place for children and their families. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

HAS-B

NERF NITRO MOTOFURY RAPID RALLY Set

(Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: Summer 2017)

Launch your cars to the sky with the motorized NERF NITRO MOTOFURY RAPID RALLY set. Load the car into the clip, align the high-jump ramp and pull the trigger to let it fly! Set up and customize the obstacles included to achieve epic stunt status and challenge friends! Includes one blaster, one high-jump ramp, one long-jump ramp, nine NERF NITRO foam cars, and twelve obstacles. Available at most major retailers nationwide and HasbroToyShop.com.

NERF NITRO DUELFURY DEMOLITION Set

(Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99/Available: Summer 2017)

Get ready for head to head NERF NITRO competition with the NERF NITRO DUELFURY DEMOLITION set! Grab a friend, build the stunt challenge, and see whose NERF NITRO vehicle will come out on top. Rearrange the obstacles each time for a new challenge! Includes two blasters, two long-jump ramps, two rings of fire, four NERF NITRO foam cars, and eight obstacles. Available at most major retailers nationwide and HasbroToyShip.com.

NERF NITRO FLASHFURY CHAOS Set

(Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Summer 2017)

Ready, aim, and fire! The NERF NITRO FLASHFURY CHAOS set has a unique multi-fire option that can launch NERF NITRO vehicles in a flash. Load NERF NITRO vehicles into the blaster and pull the trigger to launch three cars in a row, into the pop-up target. Set includes one blaster, one long-jump ramp, one pop-up target, three NERF NITRO foam cars and six obstacles. Available at most major retailers nationwide and HasbroToyShop.com.

NERF NITRO LONGSHOT SMASH Set

(Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Summer 2017)

Build long-distance jumping stunts and send NERF NITRO cars soaring with the NERF NITRO LONGSHOT SMASH set! Send NERF NITRO vehicles roaring at full speed towards the ramp and watch them fly. Set up additional obstacles for an even greater challenge! Includes one blaster, one long-jump ramp, two NERF NITRO foam cars, and four obstacles. Available at most major retailers nationwide and HasbroToyShop.com.

NERF NITRO THROTTLESHOT BLITZ Assortment

(Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Summer 2017)

Go full throttle! The NERF NITRO THROTTLESHOT BLITZ is a single shot blaster that sends NERF NITRO vehicles racing into amazing stunt action. Includes one blaster, one NERF NITRO foam car, and two obstacles. Available at most major retailers nationwide and HasbroToyShop.com.

NERF NITRO 6 PACK FOAM CAR REFILL Assortment

(Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Summer 2017)

Whether its stunts, races, or jumps, NERF NITRO foam cars are here go the distance! Add more action to your collection with the NERF NITRO 6 PACK FOAM CAR REFILL assortment, featuring six NERF NITRO cars compatible with the NERF NITRO launchers and obstacles, sold separately. Available at most major retailers nationwide and HasbroToyShop.com

NERF NITRO 3 PACK FOAM CAR REFILL Assortment

(Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $5.99/Available: Summer 2017)

Create the ultimate collection of NERF NITRO cars for endless stunt action! The NERF NITRO 3 PACK FOAM CAR REFILL assortment comes complete with three NERF NITRO foam cars, compatible with NERF NITRO launchers and accessories, sold separately. Available at most major retailers nationwide and HasbroToyShop.com.