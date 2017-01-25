Turn your racing dreams into reality by purchasing this real Super GT-spec Lamborghini Huracan GT3. It was run in the 2016 season under Lamborghini Team Direction, and was driven by factory driver Adrian Zugg of South Africa, and Super GT veteran Naoki Yokomizo of Japan. And did we mention it’s pink? Really pink.

Developed together with Dallara, each Huracan GT3 car comes with a 5.2-liter V10, a sequential racing gearbox, and a dry weight of just 2,732 pounds (1,239 kilograms) – a smidge lighter than the 3,062-pound (1,388 kg) road-going model. Kicking off their inaugural season in 2015, the cars found early success in the British GT Championship, the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and others. Unfortunately, number 63 did not.







Part of the Super GT Series, the car finished 19 out of 28 in the field and recorded no wins or pole positions in its 2016 season. Two other Huracan GT3s competed in the same 2016 Super GT Series – run under Lamborghini Team Direction Shift and JLOC – but similar to the number 63 car, neither of which were able to find success.

Still, it’s a real Huracan GT3 race car and it’s ready for the track. All it needs is a new driver. As it sits, 6,168 miles (9,928 kilometers) have been put on the chassis, 4,258 miles (6,854 kilometers) have been put on the engine, and 4,258 miles (6,854 kilometers) have been put on the gearbox. The seller was even nice enough to throw in five extra sets of rims are included in the sale.

Brand new, a Huracan GT3 car will set you back a whopping $415,975 (€369,000). But this one can be all yours for a pretty reasonable $295,000 (€275,000). That little bit of extra cash you'll save will definitely go a long way on the track.

Source: RacecarsDirect