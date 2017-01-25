In the latest round of crash tests, the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) took the S90 & V90 duo and the Mustang to find out how safe these cars are in the event of an accident. While the Volvos received as expected a maximum five-star rating, Ford’s pony car in Euro-spec, pre-facelift guise got only two.

It’s a rather shocking result taking into account the American ‘Stang received five stars a couple of years ago in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s New Car Assessment Program. In the test conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the 2017MY pre-facelift Mustang received an "acceptable" rating in the small overlap front test and a "good" rating in all of the others: moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints & seats.

It’s important to mention the European version does not have some of the safety equipment available on the U.S. model, such as the Forward Collision Warning system. In addition, the Euro model was heavily penalized for its lack of rear seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters.

The Mustang currently on sale in Europe behaved badly in the frontal offset test, with the driver’s and passenger’s airbags inflated insufficiently. The full-width front test caused the rear passenger to slid under the seat belt, thus exposing him to an increased risk of abdominal injuries in the event of a real world accident. The situation wasn’t much better in the side impact crash during which the head of the 10-year dummy hit the “interior trim bottoming out the curtain airbag.”

The only silver lining is Ford has facelifted the Mustang in United States and will do the same on the old continent where it will receive as standard equipment the Pre-Collision Assist and Lane Keep Assist systems. Euro NCAP has already announced it will crash test the updated model once it will be launched in Europe. According to Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen:

“We welcome any improvement, of course, and look forward to publishing a new rating for the updated model. However, more fundamental updates may be needed if the Mustang is to get a significantly better result. We therefore hope Ford takes the opportunity to invest in the changes needed now for future Mustang generations.”

Euro NCAP has been informed by Ford the facelifted Mustang will be available later this year. Hopefully, most of these worrying issues will be ironed out.

Source: Euro NCAP