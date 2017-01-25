A couple of years ago, Misha Designs introduced a wide body kit tailored to the Ferrari 458 drawing inspiration from the track-only FXX K. Now, they’ve done just about the same thing to the Italia’s successor, the turbocharged 488 GTB. As it was the case with the previous tuning job, there are two versions of the aftermarket body kit to choose from, with the meaner one featuring a large rear wing and three-inch wider fenders both at the front and back.

All of the custom parts are made from carbon fiber to keep the weight low and can be easily installed by using the original factory mounting points, so swapping out the stock panels for the hardcore package does not require any extra work. Misha Designs points out the more aggressive kit will be offered in a limited series of only 20 units, so 488 GTB owners better act fact to get their hands on this unofficial 488 FXX K should they want their prized possessions to feature a beefier exterior. The tuner is already taking orders and will kick off deliveries either in April or May.

It’s all show without any extra go, which means the car will continue to have 670 horsepower (492 kilowatts) and 560 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) of torque from its biturbo 3.9-liter V8 engine, which managed to claim the 2016 International Engine of the Year award. It is enough Ferrari prancing horsepower for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in three seconds en route to a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).

While for now we only have official renders of the custom pack, hopefully in the next few months we will be able to share real images of the 488 GTB with the FXX K-inspired body kit in place.

Source: Misha Designs