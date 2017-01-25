Faraday Future is under fire. The Mill Group, a software company delivering 3D rendering services, has filed a lawsuit agains the electric start-up manufacturer. A six-page complaint claims FF owes $1.8 million for a 3D car presentation produced to be presented to “bigwigs or celebrity type people,” according to Jalopnik.

Faraday Future contacted The Mill Group for the first time in August 2016, requesting a graphic presentation “with virtual reality, augmented reality, and holographic components” to promote the January 2017 launch of “a new electric vehicle deployed by Faraday.” Or, in other words, the debut of the FF 91 electric crossover at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, where the car failed to park itself during the press conference.







Several weeks later, the two companies agreed on a $1.82 million deal – and Faraday Future said it would pay the sum in three separate transactions. Shortly after, the requested presentation was provided “with the understanding that Faraday would pay it a total of $1,822,750.” But, according to the complaint, so far FF has only paid $20,000. Both companies have denied official comments on the topic.

“Faraday has repeatedly acknowledged that it accepts the sums owing to The Mill and its intention to pay. However, despite repeated requests for payment and promises by Faraday to pay, funds have not been received. Instead, Faraday has only paid $20,000.00 to the Mill, leaving a total outstanding balance in the amount of $1,802,750.00,” the complaint says.

The fledgling company revealed its first-ever model earlier this month and we actually managed to get a ride in a prototype of the FF 91. This is basically the largest and most expensive vehicle the company will offer, as its name suggests. Its successor would potentially be called 92, while a smaller and more affordable car would be called the FF 71 or 51 - or something similar.

Source: Jalopnik