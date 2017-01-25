Ford unveiled the GT as a concept about two years ago in Detroit, but it’s only now the Blue Oval company is ready to share all the important numbers of its latest supercar in production guise. Without further ado, the biturbo 3.5-liter V6 engine develops 647 horsepower (482 kilowatts) at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 550 pound-feet (745 Newton-meters) attainable from 5,900 rpm in a coupe that weighs 3,054 pounds (1,385 kilograms). Bear in mind we’re talking about the dry weight, so in reality the car is heavier with all the fluids in it.

Powered by the strongest EcoBoost engine ever created by Ford, the new GT becomes the company’s fastest production model to date by managing to top out at 216 mph (347 kph). The maximum velocity was sort of revealed earlier this month when Ford showed off the supercar’s digital dashboard.

Not like it matters a great deal when dealing with supercars, but the GT returns 11 miles per gallon in the city and 18 mpg on the highway for a combined 14 mpg, according to EPA’s estimation. Ford points out that “actual mileage will vary.” In other words, floor it and you’ll have a hard time achieving those numbers.

Ford is proud to say the 2017 GT has managed to perform a lap of the track at Calabogie Motorsports Park in Canada in 2:09.8, making it faster than a McLaren 675LT (2:10.8) and a Ferrari 458 Speciale (2:12.9). Sadly, we still don’t know how quick the GT is from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph).

As a reminder, production will be limited to just 250 cars annually, which means that over the course of the next four years only 1,000 units will be assembled in Markham, Ontario, Canada. Production has already commenced, but we still don’t have an exact figure about how much it costs. All we know is that it’s somewhere in the region of $450,000. Ford will be happy to throw in a very cool ordering kit featuring a box made entirely out of carbon fiber, just like the GT’s optional 20-inch wheels slashing 2 lbs (0.9 kg) of weight per wheel.

Source: Ford