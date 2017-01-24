Ninety percent of all i3 and Leaf owners now have access to an EVgo fast charger 'nearby.'

Sometimes, it just makes sense to work together. While BMW and Nissan remain competitors in a lot of ways, the two automakers are working together to install 50 more 50-kW DC fast chargers in the US this year. The new stations are coming online as part of a partnership with EVgo and build on the 174 locations in 33 states that BMW and Nissan worked to install since December 2015 and are open right now. In total, EVgo runs a network of 668 dual-port (that is, SAE Combo and CHAdeMO) DC fast charging stations. The two automakers say that this latest expansion is meant to, "support Nissan Leaf and BMW i3 customers and to promote increased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) nationwide."

It makes sense for automakers who support plug-in vehicles to work together on charging infrastructure (or to build their own, like Tesla is doing), because it helps increase awareness and use of EVs. While Nissan hopes you pick a Leaf over an i3 (and vice versa), sales of both can benefit if there's a bigger, more obvious public charging network. It's called growing the pie. Or, as Robert Healey, BMW of North America's head of EV infrastructure, said in a statement, "We recognized early on that meaningful partnerships like this would be essential in order to support the expansion of convenient and accessible electric vehicle charging options."

Read also:

The Leaf fast charges using CHAdeMO while the i3 uses SAE Combo charging, but any modern EV is able to plug in to these stations (an adapter is required for Tesla EVs). No matter which standard you use, DC fast charging fills the battery to 80 percent full in about 25-30 minutes. The automakers say that "upwards of 90 percent" of i3 and Leaf owners now have access to DC fast charging from EVgo "nearby."

Here's the list of states and markets where BMW and Nissan have installed dual-port DC Fast chargers with EVgo: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Be part of something big