The hammer has fallen on the first Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II to ever go up for public auction in the United States, and it brought an impressive $220,000 at RM Sotheby's sale in Arizona. This one even had additional modifications for being better on the track, but the previous owner never raced it.

The 190E Evo II was the ultimate homologation special for Mercedes’ successful touring car racing program of the era. For the first evolution of the potent platform, Cosworth bored out the original 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine to 2.5-liters. By the time of this car, additional tuning allowed it to make 235 horsepower (175 kilowatts). The muscle routed to the rear through a five-speed manual gearbox with dogleg first gear.







The 190E Evo II is beautiful in how purposeful it looks, especially in this very dark shade of gray. A huge front splitter, muscular fender flares, and a gargantuan wing tell everyone that this beast’s sole job is to slice through the air.







The interior skirts the line between a racecar and a vehicle for the road. The seats have massive bolsters for holding the driver in place for when trying to pass a BMW M3. The few gauges in front of the driver are simple and clear, but a complete array of less important info is available from the dials on the center stack.

According to RM Sotheby's listing, the previous owner added performance parts like a racing-spec exhaust manifold, a customer header tank, larger injectors, a fuel cell, and Motec engine management. Brembo Monobloc brakes haul this beastly touring car down at high speed. There’s also extra chassis bracing. The DTM-spec OZ wheels look fantastic, too.

With just 3,267 miles (5,258 kilometers) on the clock, there’s a lot of life left in this beautiful machine. We hope the new owner uses this classic Mercedes on the road and track where it belongs.

Source: RM Sotheby's

Photo Credit: Robin Adams 2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's