Created by Giorgio Zamboni and Roberto Butturini of Apache Custom Motorcycles, “It is an ambitious project that aims to combine two companies apparently very distant from each other.”

To say the least. The stylish Eva has been turned into what one observer said appeared to be “a Seventies Dunstall Norton after being severely beaten with an ugly stick.” Although the Eva motor is the least powerful of Energica’s model lineup, it does produce 170 Nm of torque at the twist of the throttle. So it would leave a vintage Norton gasping for petrol from the get-go.

The Energize Eva “streetfighter” has a range up to 200km in the Eco mode and can reach a top speed of 200km/h in Sport mode. Absent a gearbox or a clutch, Everything is regulated through the ride-by-wire system, which controls the acceleration and deceleration. A coasting feature is provided as a “neutral” position between go and slow. The Eva is fully compatible with commercial recharging stations or can be charged at home. “Energica Eva is the only electric streetfighter in the world with an integrated fast charge system on board.”



