At first you might be tempted to say Peugeot is working on a rugged RXH derivative of its 308 SW just in time for the model’s facelift, but in reality the adjacent spy shots are providing an early look at the all-new 508. Not only is the wheelbase longer, but an extension of the quarter panels is also visible aft the rear doors. In addition, the plastic add-ons on the wheel arches indicate the production car will have wider tracks than this modified test vehicle.

The European midsize sedan & wagon segment isn’t what it used to be say ten years ago before the crossover and SUV boom, but PSA believes there’s still a viable business case for a new 508 and its sister model, the Citroën C5. While the latter will have a design set to echo the interesting Cxperience fastback concept, it’s not known at this point how the overhauled 508 is going to look like. With the latest 3008 and 5008 boasting very attractive designs, we have faith in Peugeot that it will come up with an appealing car. Perhaps it will have some things in common with the 2014 Exalt concept. Let’s hope that it will since the Exalt (pictured below) was a stunner.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, PSA’s EMP2 architecture that has underpinned the aforementioned 308 will be put to good use in the larger model, but obviously it will be an extended variant of the platform. We already know the new 508 is going to employ semi-autonomous driving capabilities and it might spawn two versions: “one more dynamic, one more spacious and comfortable.” The reveal was made back June 2014 by PSA’s Maxime Picat, currently Executive Vice President and Operational Director for PSA in Europe.

When can we expect to see the new 508? Our money is on the Paris Motor Show scheduled for October 2018. The version with Citroën’s double chevron logo is also likely slated to arrive next year.

