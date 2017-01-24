After providing the voiceover for a couple of 15-second spots called “Needs & Wants” and “Many Names” for the 2017 Kia Niro, Emmy Award winner Melissa McCarthy has put on her safari attire for the upcoming Super Bowl LI ad. The 46-year-old comedian appears to be running from something scary, but we’ll have to wait until February 5 to find out the story when the full 60-second ad will air during the third quarter of the Big Game.

In the two aforementioned short clips, the actress from Gilmore Girls tells the world how efficient the new Kia Niro is by returning more than 40 miles per gallon in the combined cycle. Since we’re on the subject of efficiency, the most frugal version of the range is the FE trim that does 52 mpg in the city and 50 mpg on the highway for a combined 49 mpg.

Kia’s newest hybrid is slated to go on sale in United States very soon and will carry a starting price of $22,890 MSRP, making it $310 cheaper than a base Sportage.

It combines a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor to deliver a combined output of 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. An all-wheel-drive arrangement is not available, so power is channeled exclusively to the front axle through a dual-clutch, six-speed transmission.

The thrifty powertrain has enabled the 2017 Niro establish a new Guinness World Record for the lowest fuel consumption driving across the United States from coast to coast in a hybrid car. That’s a very specific record to be honest, but perhaps some people will consider this achievement significant enough to head to their local Kia dealer and place an order for the Niro.

As a refresher, Kia’s ad for last year’s Super Bowl starred Academy Award winning actor Christopher Walken showing off the Optima midsize sedan.

Source: Kia