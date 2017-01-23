Volkswagen will not just develop cutting-edge drivetrain tech for its upcoming line of I.D. electric vehicles, but they’ll also get the latest in communications systems, too. According to Automotive News Europe, VW will work to implement 5G mobile connectivity into the future EVs. The greater bandwidth will let the automaker develop vehicle-to-everything communications that will allegedly make driving much safer.

“All future solutions for individual mobility rely on the ability to handle large amounts of data inside and outside the car,” Volkmar Tanneberger, VW boss of electronics development, said, according to Automotive News Europe.







For future autonomous driving systems to work safely, VW sees the need for the vehicle to generate data and to receive more information from other connected devices. Onboard sensors would tell the piloted system about hazards in the car’s immediate vicinity, and the 5G connection would gather details being broadcast from other traffic. By combining both sources, the VW model’s would have a better view of the situation on the road.

VW will work with computer chip maker Qualcomm on the project. The partnership makes sense because Audi is also working with the tech company, along with Mercedes-Benz and BMW, to create a standard for 5G connectivity.







Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and other types of automotive communications appear to be the next frontier for the industry. The United States Department of Transportation is already proposing a V2V standard that could communicate with other traffic up to 984 feet (300 meters). The agency claims the tech could save around 1,000 lives a year and add about $350 to the cost of a new car.

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communications seems further away because it means overhauling things like traffic lights and stop signs to install the tech. Audi is already demonstrating the some tiny advantages like telling drivers when a stop light would change.







VW’s I.D. concepts should make the transition from concept to production starting in 2020 with a five-door electric hatchback. A version of the retro I.D. Buzz van could follow it if there’s enough demand for the vehicle. The automaker’s Together – Strategy 2025 sets of goal of launching over 30 EVs by 2025, so there are plenty more on the way.

Source: Automotive News Europe