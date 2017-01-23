Ever since the big 8.0 software update came to Tesla's electric vehicles last fall, it's been evolving. It's also been getting a bit confusing to know if your car is capable of the latest updates. The over-the-air software delivery isn't the problem. It's the correct hardware installed in the correct way. Here are the details.

Over the weekend, Tesla updated the Enhanced Autopilot software for cars that have the second suite of sensor hardware (made up of eight cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors) known as HW2. This included all cars built since last October, and some higher-end Tesla Model S and X EVs built before then. But, even the cars that have all the camera and sensors in place might not work. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that some of the cameras are not pitched at the correct angles for the new software, and will require adjustment by a Tesla representative.

There are some limitations to the way your self-driving Tesla works with the updated tech. Autosteer will only work at speed up to 45 miles per hour, and adaptive cruise control is limited to a max of 75 mph. And, of course, the HW2 vehicles have different capabilities than earlier, HW1 Teslas, which have the Summon feature and other perks that the new HW2 vehicles can't yet do. Nonetheless, Musk Tweeted that, "Tesla will never stop innovating. People are buying the wrong car if they expect this. There will be major revs every 12 to 18 months." In other words, this wort of thing will continue indefinitely.

Source: Tech Times, Elon Musk