The Super Bowl will kickoff on February 5 and will likely continue the event’s reign as one of the biggest nights of the year for advertising. Audi, Buick, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Mercedes-Benz will have spots during the game. However, Lexus is now premiering one of its ads for the LC 500 – nearly two weeks before the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons take the field. During the second quarter, the company will premiere a 30-second version of the commercial that will also feature looks at the 2018 LS 500.

Lexus’ one-minute cut of the commercial Man & Machine shows off the new LC 500 luxury coupe to the Super Bowl audience. While the vehicle is eye-grabbing on its own, the brand makes things more interesting by hiring the quite flexible dancer Lil Buck to perform around the car, including walking on the walls. The spot uses the song “Move Your Body” by the enigmatic pop star Sia to give the ad a driving beat that’s perfect for the vehicle’s exciting design. Plus, there are shots of the coupe sliding around an empty hangar that demonstrates this two-door is capable of performance in addition to luxury.

Talented music video maker Jonas Åkerlund (Madonna’s Ray of Light video, for example) directed the spot. According to the automaker, the commercial “recognizes the parallels between the shapes and movements of the human form and the power and athleticism of Lexus' most premium models.” The Super Bowl ad is also the first time for the brand to use its new “Experience Amazing” global tagline.

The LC 500 will go on sale in the United States in May 2017 for a starting price of $92,975 (after $975 destination). Power comes from a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 delivering 471 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 398 pound-feet (540 Newton-meters) of torque that sends the muscle to the rear through a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The hybrid-powered LC 500h has a base price of $97,485 and uses an electrified 3.5-liter V6 with a total output of 354 hp (264 kW).

Lexus already made a fabulous spot for the LC 500 in 2016 when it showed the coupe driving on a mountain road in Spain. Projection mapping created a moving backdrop on the rocks behind the coupe.

Source: Lexus