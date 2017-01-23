Exactly a year after Subaru revealed the XV Concept at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the Japanese brand will introduce the production version of the vehicle at the same automotive event in March. Attached here are the first teaser images of the Crosstrek, sold outside North America as the XV.

Thankfully, unlike many other concepts morphing into production models, the Crosstrek will remain faithful to the study's design and will feature the same mix of sportiness and ruggedness. The available photos are not quite revealing, but you don’t have to be a car guru to see the overall shape and the wide and low stance are unchanged - and even the sexy two-tone wheels resemble the alloys of the concept. Gone are the stylish side mirrors and door handles integrated into the door – all making room for more conventional details.

Subaru remains tight-lipped about the crossover’s specifications, but we already know it will be based on the platform of the new 2017 Impreza, which will bring “new levels of world-class safety” to the compact crossover segment. Expect to see the manufacturer’s trademarked symmetrical all-wheel drive system combined with a refreshed version of the 2.0-liter Boxer engine of the current model. The latest generations of Subaru’s EyeSight assistant technology and Starlink infotainment system are also expected to find a place in the 2018 Crosstrek.







The company’s most recent debuts were the revised WRX and STI, which made their premieres at the North American International Auto Show demonstrating new faces and performance updates. Last week, Subaru also displayed the XV Concept in Canada at the 2017 Montreal Auto Show, confirming “the aggressive design language in the concept will definitely be the way Subaru goes when the production Crosstrek version comes out.” Thankfully, this statement is true, judging by the teaser images.







Source: Subaru