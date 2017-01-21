“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” That must’ve been the motto during the period while BMW was working on a facelift for its three cars from the 4 Series range. The coupe, convertible, and the so-called “four-door coupe” have all been given a nip and tuck, although you’ll have a hard time noticing the changes at a first glance. The cars do look borderline identical to the previous models, but the Life Cycle Impulse (BMW’s fancy way of saying facelift) does bring new full-LED headlights and taillights along with somewhat tweaked air intakes.

As standard, all 4 Series facelift models from now on will come with LED fog lights, along with a couple of new paint options and extra wheel designs for the four equipment lines (Advantage, Sport Line, Luxury, M Sport).

It gets even trickier to notice the updates once you get inside the cabin. There are more chrome accents than before, a high-gloss black finish on the center console, and double stitching adorning the instrument panel. BMW is also introducing three upholstery colors and a trio of trim strips.

There’s no sign of an M4 CS just yet, but most likely BMW is saving the icing on the cake for later this year. It will basically be a watered-down M4 GTS in the same vein as the Spain-only M4 Competition Sport launched last year and offered only in 60 units. The inline-six 3.0-liter turbo engine had an extra 25 hp over the regular M4 in a car that was also lighter, but not as hardcore as the GTS seeing as how the latter had only two seats. Carbon ceramic brakes will likely come as standard on the new M4 CS, while OLED taillights might be on the agenda as well taking into account prototypes have been spotted flaunting the organic light-emitting diodes at the back.

Videos: BMW