Europe’s third annual Harley-Davidson custom competition, Battle of the Kings, has attracted 220 dealers eager to show off their best custom creations in a massive, user selected, winner-take-all battle.

The overall champion will be determined by a panel of judges at the Milan EICMA show in November. The contest is a showcase for imaginative builds employing the popular range of Harley-Davidson Dark Custom models.

“Dealers are challenged to create a road legal machine within a strict total customization budget and can choose from any Dark Custom Sportster as a base model, specifically the Iron 883, Forty-Eight and Roadster. Each one is a perfect custom canvass in its own right and must be created with a maximum retail price of £12,995 ($16,000) for an Iron 883 and £14,995 ($18,500) for a Forty-Eight or Roadster.”

Fans can vote online for their favorite entry, which will create a short list for each region or country. Judging will take place in each country to determine which bike and Custom King bike builder will be entered in the grand final. Harley-Davidson are hoping the contest will inspire customers to get started on their own custom project.

To find out more, and to vote for your choice of the best custom build, please visit Harley-Davidson Battle of the Kings online. Here's a half dozen of the customized rides we thought our readers might find interesting. You can check out the rest on the official site.