Gone are the days when the Octavia used to the poor man’s Golf taking into account the price gap between the two is not as big as it used to be several years ago. As a matter of fact, the base Octavia RS is actually more expensive than a standard Golf GTI. Indeed, the “Simply Clever” hot hatch kicks off at €30,890 in Germany where the more upscale Grand Touring Injection from Wolfsburg begins at €29,975. Go crazy with the options and the all-wheel-drive Octavia RS Combi with the diesel engine will set you back a little over €50,000.

Following a short preview several days ago, Skoda has now released a lengthy video with the Octavia’s range topper, seen here in both liftback and wagon flavors in some track action. Besides the obvious changes at the front and the lightly updated rear end, the RS has gained an extra 10 horsepower for a total of 230 hp and it also has a 30-mm wider rear track. It sits 15-mm lower than the non-RS models and rides as standard on 17-inch wheels, but you can spend more and get 18- or even 19-inch alloys. One option that we would avoid is the Performance Sound Generator, which will send fake engine noise through the cabin’s speakers.







Sadly, Skoda is still not offering an all-wheel-drive Octavia RS with a gasoline engine, so if you want something similar you’ll have to fork out more money for the AWD wagon-only Seat Leon Cupra or the VW Golf R available in both hatchback and wagon flavors.

If the 2.0 TSI’s 230 hp & 350 Nm won’t suffice, Skoda has already announced plans to introduce a hotter version of its Octavia Rally Sport. Details about it have not been disclosed, but it is believed the model in question will have 245 hp on tap to match the Golf GTI Performance facelift. Skoda might decide to sweeten the pot by throwing in a standard electronically controlled limited-slip differential as it was the case with the pre-facelift RS 230 limited edition. We’ll know most likely in the second half of the year.







The Octavia is currently Skoda’s only model to be blessed with the RS treatment, but that will change in the future with the introduction of a Kodiaq RS recently confirmed by the marque’s R&D chief, Christian Strube. A decision regarding a Superb RS is still pending, although the 280-hp 2.0 TSI 4x4 model is a very nice substitute.

Video: Skoda