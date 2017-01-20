As well as giving owners the chance to check their charging status, or heat or cool their cars before driving, Tesla’s updated smartphone app allows users to unlock and start their cars without the use of a key fob. Neat. Unfortunately for one Model S owner, that feature didn’t work out exactly as advertised.

Ryan Negri of Las Vegas, Nevada decided to leave his keys at home when taking his Model S out for a drive around the Red Rock Canyon. After just six miles, he exited the vehicle, and soon realized that he had locked himself out of the car with no cell service, and no access to the app.

"Six miles down the road we decided to turn back, but before that, had to adjust Mozy & Millie's car bed, so I exited the vehicle...bad idea," Negri said on an Instagram post. "Need to restart the car now, but, with no cell service, my phone can't connect to the car to unlock it."

Ryan explains the ordeal in detail in an Instagram post:







Unfortunately, since the app requires the owner’s phone to have cell signal at all times, it was unable to reach Tesla servers, thus leaving the owner locked out of his car without a key fob. Neri said he was not unaware of the requirement before taking his car out for a drive, according to The Telegraph.

Thankfully, his wife was able to find signal after walking two miles, where she called a friend to bring them the keys to the car. Neri says that he’ll always have the key fob with him from now on.

Source: Instagram via The Telegraph