Professional free skier Jon Olsson has an amazing collection of customized performance vehicles, and now you can own one for less than it would cost to build. Olsson is putting his supercharged 2016 Lamborghini Huracán up for sale for 250,000 euros ($267,500), according to a post from him on Instagram.







Olsson only finished building the supercharged Huracán in October, and he claimed it was the fastest example of the model in Europe. The beastly supercar has a boosted 5.2-liter V10 with upgraded internals. A carbon fiber air intake and Akrapovic exhaust are also among the powertrain improvements. The supercharger kit alone pushes the output to 800 horsepower (600 kilowatts) and 610 lb-ft (826 Newton-meters), but the extra work on this powerplant should allow for even more impressive figures. The mods should make the engine sound heavenly, too.

Olsson also upgrades the Lambo with a K&W suspension that slams it down to the road. He also replaces the stock ceramic brakes with steel units. When Olsson unveiled the car, he explained: “when you drive cars like this all winter long and you have a lot of gravel on the road and cold temperature steel discs are just a way better option.”

The winter-themed camouflage body wrap probably wouldn’t keep you hidden, but it certainly looks great. If a buyer is worried about storage space, the carbon fiber roof box should be enough for carrying home some groceries.





According to Olsson, the build cost 350,000 euros ($374,500) and has covered 2,361 miles (3,800 kilometers). He’s selling it because he needs a four-seat vehicle.

Olsson’s $267,500 price seems like a bargain. Looking online, 2016 Huracán coupes go for between $200,000 and $280,000. So the person who buys this supercar is getting it around market value, and the extensive modifications essentially come free. If you have the cash and can get to Monaco to pick up the Lambo, this could be a very good deal.

Source: Instagram