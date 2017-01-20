The Tesla Model S now has the longest range of any electric vehicle on the market… again. The company has updated its website to include the new 100D variant equipped with the 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack, which now offers more range than ever before.

The Model S is now capable of 335 miles (539 kilometers) when equipped with the non-performance 100 kWh battery pack. That signifies an 11 to 14 percent increase over the outgoing 90D. The Model X, meanwhile, will see an increase of nearly 30 miles (48 kilometers) over the outgoing 90D, bringing its total range to 295 miles (474 kilometers).

With a starting price of $95,800, the Model S 100D is $39,500 cheaper than the performance P100D, which starts at $137,800. The Model X 100D, which start at $98,500, is now $37,000 cheaper than the P100D, which starts at $135,500. All said and done, buyers are getting as much as 41 miles of extra range for as little as $3,000 over the 90D. Not a bad deal.

Though Tesla will reportedly cap its battery capacity at 100 kilowatts, the company will be looking at improvements in battery technology to increase range in the future. Part of those improvements will come at the company’s Nevada gigafactory, where, together with Panasonic, Tesla has already begun production of improved 2170 cells.

The news comes just a few weeks after the company reportedly missed its vehicle sales target for 2016, delivering 2,750 fewer cars than expected. The pricing and range restructuring, Tesla hopes, should help alleviate those sales woes, along with the introduction of the Model 3 later in the year. The Model 3 is expected to have a base range of 215 miles (346 kilometers) and a starting price of around $35,000 when it goes on sale.

Source: Teslarati