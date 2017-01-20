Motorcycles don’t tend to work very well on snow, but adding a set of tires studded with two-inch metal spikes makes things a lot easier. In a fantastic video, MotoGP World Champion demonstrates how well his Honda racing bike can climb up a ski slope with the help of the specially modified rubber.

Marquez is among the best motorcycle racers of his generation, and he puts those skills to work climbing the snowy Hahnenkamm ski slope. “It was really difficult to keep the bike under control, but I’m young and it’s good fun to try some crazy things,” he said to Red Bull about the run.

While the video is fascinating to watch, we would prefer different editing. It would be fantastic to see the whole run from beginning to end, especially from Marquez’s perspective. Here, we only see flashes of him speeding around the slope from various angles. The bike clearly has cameras on board. It would be great to see more of that footage.

In January 2016, Red Bull sent Max Verstappen in his Formula One car to the same slope. The video was similarly exciting, but the action-loving energy drink company got in trouble with Austrian authorities. The company allegedly didn’t have all the necessary approvals for the stunt and faced a 30,000-euro fine. The clip received millions of views, though.

When not sending racing machines up ski slopes, Red Bull also finds time for the stunt with iconic supercars. Last year, the firm released an awesome video of a Ferrari F40 loaded with luggage speeding up a snowy mountain in Japan. The result was every bit as cool as you would imagine.

Subaru has also been using ski slopes in Japan as a marketing opportunity for its all-wheel-drive system. The company has staged its Gelande Taxi program several times across the country since 2014. The service hauls skiers and snowboarders in the brand’s vehicles back to the top of the mountain.

Source: Red Bull