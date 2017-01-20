Rock and roll legend Eric Clapton has a knack for uber expensive supercars, especially those of the Ferrari variety. So much so, in fact, that he had the company build him a one-off in 2012 based on the 458 Italia. It was dubbed the SP12 EPC as cost $4.7 million.

But now, one of Clapton's most prized Prancing Ponys is up for sale at GVE London – a 1991 F40. Apart from being one of the most iconic Ferrari vehicles ever built, it was owned by Clapton from 2000 to 2003 further adding to its historic credentials. It's driven just 11,732 miles (10,881 kilometers) since new.

Featured with all of its original tools and service books, the dealership says that Clapton's former F40 lived a "highly pampered life." It was owned by Clapton between 2000 and 2003, before it was handed over to the current consigner, who’s said to have owned it for over a decade and kept it regularly serviced.







It wears the iconic Rosso Corsa red exterior, a matching deep red interior, and features a factory-fitted catalytic converter. It also received a much-advised fuel system refresh in 2008 to assure it continues to run like new. The original 2.9-liter biturbo V8 remains, producing 471 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 425 pound-feet (576 Newton-meters) of torque.

The seller is asking $1.1 million (£925,000) – which, given its lineage and condition, doesn’t seem like all that expensive, relatively speaking. Hagerty estimates that a Ferrari in "Excellent" or "Concours" condition such as this could go for anywhere between $1.6 to $1.75 million.

F40 not for you? Maybe the 308 GTS from Magnum P.I. is more your style, or possibly the Testarossa from Miami Vice. Whatever the case, of three of these legendary supercars are up for sale.

Source: GVE London