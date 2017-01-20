Alpine’s return to the sports car scene comes later this year, and new spy shots show the revived brand is getting in some last-minute cold-weather testing for the machine. The lightly camouflaged example in these photos offers a great preview of what to expect when Alpine finally gives the coupe an official debut.







Alpine reportedly calls the new model the A120, which plays on the brand’s famous A110 from the 1960s. The design maintains the rounded shape of Alpine’s classic models, but stays modern by incorporating angular LED headlights. A high-mounted intake just behind the passenger compartment sends air to the mid-mounted engine. At the back, a large center-mounted exhaust integrates nicely into the diffuser. The overall styling creates an attractive sports coupe with a slightly retro demeanor.

Alpine isn't discussing the A120’s powerplant, but rumors suggest that parent company Renault would supply a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing around 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts). A recent teaser video confirms the model has an aluminum chassis and body. A light weight of around 2,204 pounds (1,000 kilograms) reportedly allows the modest engine output to accelerate the coupe to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in around 4.5 seconds. A more hardcore variant with around 300 hp (224 kW) will allegedly arrive later.







Customers brave enough to order a car sight unseen can already reserve one of the Premiere Edition examples for a 2,000-euro ($2,130) deposit and full price between 55,000 and 60,000 euros ($58,570 - $63,900). Limited to 1,955 units, the special models will be the first examples of the new Alpine off the assembly line.

Alpines multiple teasers suggest an official debut of the A120 could happen quite soon. Deliveries will start before the end of the year.