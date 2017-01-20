Hennessey kicked off assembly of the Venom GT back in 2010 and over the course of six years only a dozen of production cars were assembled, plus a prototype. Half of the customer cars were coupes while the other half was represented by the Spyder. The Final Edition pictured here with its “glacier blue” paint and white stripes has already been sold for a cool $1.2 million.

While originally the Venom GT had 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) on tap, over the years its output grew and this Final Edition packs a mighty 1,451 hp (1,082 kW) and 1,287 lb-ft (1,745 Nm) from a biturbo 7.0-liter V8 engine linked to a Ricardo six-speed manual gearbox. In coupe form, the Lotus Exige-based supercar hit 270.49 mph (435.31 kph) on February 14th, 2014 on the Shuttle Landing Runway at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Last year on March 25th, the Spyder reached 265.6 mph (427.4 kph) at the United States Naval Air Station in Lemoore, California.

Hennessey is proud to reiterate the Venom GT was the first supercar in the world to achieve the magical 1:1 power-to-weight ratio, and also that in January 2013 it established a Guinness World Record for the quickest two-seat sports car from 0 to 186 mph (0-300 kph) in 13.61 seconds.

Should you be interested in owning one, a used roadster will be auctioned tonight at the event organized by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona. Not only is it the very first Venom roadster built, but it originally belonged to none other than Aerosmith’s lead singer, Steven Tyler. All of the money generated by the sale will go to his “Janie’s Fund” charity.

As far as its successor is concerned, the Venom F5 pictured in the gallery below in official renders is going to be introduced “sometime later this year.” According to information posted on Hennessey’s website, the new model will have 1,500 hp (1,118 kW) and is going to perform the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) run in just two seconds. For the sake of comparison, the Venom GT does it in 2.7 seconds.

Hennessey, you have our attention.

Source: Hennessey