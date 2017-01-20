Renault's budget arm Dacia is giving its two affordable workhorses some updates both inside and out.

Dacia introduced the revised Dokker and Lodgy models about two months ago, but it’s only customers are able to order them in France. The novelties brought by the mid-cycle refresh are in line with those of the Logan and Sandero facelifted models unveiled at last year’s Paris Motor Show. The slightly more rugged Stepway-badged versions have also received a nip and tuck, including the new 16-inch wheels and redesigned grille derived from the Duster.

Once you hop inside the cabin, the first change you’ll see is going to be the four-spoke steering wheel featuring what Dacia describes as being a “Soft Feel” trim. Keen-eyed readers will also notice the updated design of the air vents along with chrome accents on the dashboard. Dacia is also adding a new upholstery and is giving buyers the option to order a rearview camera.

You will be happy to hear both the Dokker and Lodgy Stepway models now come with a more generous array of standard equipment, including an armrest built into the driver’s seat, one-touch window function, and folding tables for passengers sitting in the back. In addition, Dacia will install an extra stowage net for the front passenger to store bits and bobs.

Dacia France is now taking orders for the two models and will have them in dealerships from April. Pricing for the Dokker begins at €9,650 in the entry-level version with the naturally aspirated SCe 100 engine, while the flagship Stepway with the thrifty dCi 90 diesel will set you back €15,850. As for the Lodgy, it kicks off at €10,150 and goes all the way up to €16,450 for the same engine and trim combos. If you want your Lodgy with seven seats, that'll be an extra €500 over the equivalent five-seat model.

Renault’s low-cost division is now gearing up for a very important launch, the second-gen Duster expected to debut later this year and rumored to spawn a seven-seat version.

Source: Dacia

