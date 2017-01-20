Hide press release Show press release

Dacia launches its two latest models in France

Dacia continues the renewal of its range with new versions of the Dokker and Lodgy

More modern interior and exterior styling

New features including reversing camera

Prices as affordable as ever, with the new Dacia Dokker starting from €9,650, and the new Dacia Lodgy starting from €10,150

Dacia has announced the launch of the new Dokker and the new Lodgy in France, following the end-2016 release of the new Sandero, new Logan and new Logan MCV. The cars boast interior and exterior styling enhancements and added features including a new grille, the new four-spoke Dacia steering wheel, a refreshed dashboard, a reversing camera and fold-down trays. Order books for the new Dacia Dokker and Dacia Lodgy are now open in dealerships.

The new Dokker and new Lodgy have carried over the new Sandero’s grille, which offers a more contemporary look thanks to chrome detailing surrounding the Dacia logo on all sides. The new Lodgy’s boot lid has also been reworked and now sports a chrome trim strip.

Like the Sandero Stepway, the grilles of the new Dokker Stepway and new Lodgy Stepway feature a more robust design underscoring the four chrome rectangles surrounding the logo on each side, in a style similar to the Duster. These two versions, which have a more rugged look, also carry over the Sandero Stepway’s Flexwheel 16-inch Bayadère Dark Metal wheels, while the Silver Line versions come with a refreshed wheel trim design. New 16-inch diamond-cut black alloy wheels are an option that will further convey this version’s imposing personality.

There are new interior styling upgrades for the new Dokker and new Lodgy, too. Like the new Sandero, they have been fitted with:

The new four-spoke Dacia steering wheel with Soft Feel trim,

Redesigned air vents,

Satin-finish chrome touches on the dashboard,

New Stepway 3D weave upholstery.

The two-tone dashboard has been replaced by a dark charcoal colour scheme that creates a new, more contemporary interior ambience. The Stepway versions come with even more design embellishments, such as satin-finish chrome to replace the blue-toned trim on the air vent surrounds and central fascia, which itself has traded its matte black finish for gloss black.

In terms of equipment, the new Dokker and new Lodgy were designed to facilitate everyday driving even more. Manoeuvring is easier thanks to an optional reversing camera that displays the rear-view image on the dashboard’s main screen. Standard features of the Stepway versions now include an armrest incorporated into the driver’s seat, a handy one-touch window function for the driver, folding tables for rear passengers and an additional stowage net for the front passenger.

The new Dokker and new Lodgy can be ordered today and will be available in dealerships beginning in April. As affordable as ever, the Dokker with the SCe petrol engine is available starting from €9,650. Prices for the Lodgy powered with the same engine start from €10,150 for the five-seat version and from €12,150 for the seven-seater (Silver Line finish and above), making it the most affordable seven-seat family car on the market!



New Lodgy and new Dokker prices:

New Lodgy Engine / Equipment Level Lodgy Silver Line Stepway Petrol SCe 100 €10,150 €11,650 TCe 115 €13,350 €14,450 Diesel dCi 90 €14,550 dCi 110 €15,350 €16,450 7 seats + €500

New Dokker Engine / Equipment Level Dokker Silver Line Stepway Petrol SCe 100 €9,650 €11,150 TCe 115 €12,850 €14,250 Diesel dCi 75 €13,950 dCi 90 €14,450 €15,850

New Lodgy options Lodgy Silver Line Stepway Tax-paid price Reversing camera - - O €200 MEDIA NAV Evolution - O S €300 Western Europe mapping (necessitates MEDIA NAV Evolution) - O O €100 15-inch Nepta alloy wheels - O - €450 16-inch diamond-cut Altica alloy wheels - - O €450 Comfort Pack = Height-adjustable steering wheel, driver’s seat and front seat belts - O S €150 Comfort Pack Plus = Comfort Pack + driver’s armrest + child surveillance mirror (and a third 12V power supply if seven-seat version) - O S €300 Metallic paint - O O €480 Fog lights - O S €150 Rear parking sensors - O S €200 Cruise control with speed limiter - O S €150 Spare wheel O O O €120 Leather upholstery - - O €600 Heated front seats - - O €200