It was only a couple of days ago when a prototype of the facelifted C-Class Estate was caught on camera and now the sleeker coupe has been spotted as well near Mercedes’ test center in northern Sweden. The test vehicle was almost camo-free, with the exception of the front bumper and the headlights. While there’s not much to say about the former since its design remains well hidden under that plastic bit, the latter does reveal one of the changes inbound for the refreshed model.

The coupe (C205) body style along with all of the other members of the C-Class family will receive a new pair of headlights. The cluster’s shape appears to be the same, but the graphics have changed and there seem to be four LED projectors on the lower area and another four on the upper area. These new Multibeam LED headlights remind us of those of the facelifted CLS pictured above, while some would say they're sending an Acura “Jewel Eye LED” vibe.







Besides the new bumper and headlights, there was also something going on with the prototype. If you look closely at the image above, the gap over the front wheel was bigger compared to the one above the rear wheel. We’re not sure what to make of this, but it might have something to with the mild-hybrid setup Mercedes is working on for its future models.

As we discussed in the article about the spied C-Class Estate facelift, Mercedes has developed a new turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine codenamed “M 264”. The company with the three-pointed star logo says it will develop about 134 hp (100 kW) per liter, so doing simple math it means the new power unit will have 268 hp. The new motor will benefit from twin-scroll turbochargers and an electric 48 V water pump, while a belt-driven 48 V starter-alternator is going to be implemented as well. The prototype might have had the new engine, although we can’t be sure.

The facelifted C-Class will likely be out before the year’s end, but only in the sedan guise and then it will be followed by the wagon. The coupe spotted here is probably slated for a market launch in the latter part of 2018 when the cabriolet will be launched as well.

