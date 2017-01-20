It looks virtually the same as all of the other regular 5 Series models, but the 520d EfficientDynamics stands out once you check out its specs sheet. That’s because it is the most frugal non-hybrid model of the range by managing to consume between 3.9 and 4.3 liters / 100 km with corresponding CO2 emissions varying between 102 and 114 grams. These numbers are based on the New European Driving Cycle, which is known for being too optimistic, so don’t expect the same level of efficiency in real world driving.

For the sake of comparison, the 530e plug-in hybrid consumes on average a mere 2 liters / 100 km and emits 46 g/km. The electrified version is also considerably quicker in the sprint, managing to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.2 seconds whereas the 520d EfficientDynamics needs 7.5 seconds to accomplish the same task. Coincidentally, the two cars have the exact same top speed: 146 mph (235 kph).

The economical diesel-powered BMW 5 Series has a 2.0-liter engine developing 190 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to road via a standard eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The low fuel consumption was possible after making the switch to the CLAR platform slashing a serious amount of weight, while the implementation of a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalytic converter with AdBlue further improved the car’s efficiency.

Pricing isn’t out yet for the 520d EfficientDynamics model, but it will surely command a premium over the 520d available in its domestic market from €49,650 with the aforementioned Steptronic gearbox.

BMW will have the thrifty 5 Series diesel on sale in Europe starting from March when the hot M550i xDrive and the 530e plug-in hybrid will also be launched on the old continent. In the second half of the year, the flagship M5 is going to be launched and we might see it at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September before going on sale late 2017.

Source: BMW