A promotional video for Fast 8 might have leaked the 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon far earlier than planned. This clip, in which actor Vin Diesel thanks the crew of the next Fast and Furious movie, shows what looks like a Demon in the background.

The clues begin with what appears to be a Demon badge on the front fender of the Dodge Challengers, and continues with a wide hood scoop that is not only different from the scoop on today’s Hellcat, but also bears some similarity to the hood design visible in the latest official Dodge Demon teaser video. Also evident are fender flares and new five-spoke wheels, the latter of which could be part of the Demon’s planned weight-reduction strategy.

Besides this video, what we know so far is that the 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon will be the “new ultimate performance halo” of the lineup, besting the 707-horsepower (527-kilowatt) Challenger Hellcat. Dodge says the car sheds 200 pounds (91 kilograms) of weight, thanks to new suspension, braking, wheel, and interior components.

If this clip does indeed show off the Demon, that’s far earlier than Dodge intended the car to be revealed. The automaker plans to release new teaser videos from now through the car’s public debut in April at the 2017 New York Auto Show. So take a look at the video and tell us, did Vin Diesel inadvertently leak the Dodge Challenger Demon?

Source: Autoblog