The one-of-one Raptor will be offered at no reserve.

As the new F-150 Raptor continues to roll off the production line, Ford is giving a lucky, wealthy customer the chance to snag the last one. At the 46th annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, the company will sell off its last 2017 Ford Raptor with a special "one-of-one" color scheme. Naturally, all of the proceeds will go to charity, benefitting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Lot No. 3004 will be sold at no reserve when doors open on January 20, 2017. The lucky new buyer will get to choose from a range of unique Raptor color options not offered to customers currently. As a special bonus, President and CEO Mark Fields will announce the Raptor Assault driving school, which gives current Raptor owners the chance to attend the Ford Performance Racing School beginning in April free of cost.

“The new 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor is by far the most off-road-capable vehicle on the market today, boasting some of the best performance technology to come from Ford,” said Jim Owens, marketing manager, Ford Performance. “Raptor serves as a testament to our passion for creating vehicles that are designed to tackle the toughest obstacles on earth. We’re really looking forward to auctioning off our custom creation to help support JDRF.”

Lest you forget, the new Ford Raptor is one mean machine. Under the hood, it comes with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine good for 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (827 Newton-meters) of torque. Though the Raptor ranges in price from $48,860 to as much as $72,965 in top trim, this one will likely go for even more than that. Similar special editions of Ford and Chevy vehicles have sold for well over six figures in an auction setting.

