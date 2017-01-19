Hide press release Show press release

Morph by Vilner.



This is the first 2017 project for Art Studio Vilner and it’s rather multilayered and on the edge to be

provocative. It comes from the Vilner’s China shop and behind this car sits quite interesting story

about nature and one of the most beautiful insects of the planet – the butterfly.



With butterfly wings and Rolls style ‘night sky’ inside



Of course, the final look of every car made by Vilner is always a product of the work between the

designers and the craftsmen, but the basic idea comes from the customer. In this particular case

the project was commissioned by a Chinese lady who loves and breeds butterflies. And when the

life path of some of her beloved insects ended she decided to ‘present their beauty’ by making

them part of the interior of her car.



“The owner brought with her some silver little box containing six butterflies. She told us about the

stages of butterfly’s life cycle and then presented us with her idea of ‘adding an afterlife phase’ to

their transformation.”



The team began to work lead by Mr. Cao Yi, the founder of Vilner China. Mr. Cao had graduated

from China's Central Academy of Fine Arts and it’s one of the top sculptors in the country. The final

result of the team’s work is spectacular.



The main accent in the car is made by the wings of those butterflies which are ‘implanted’ into the

dashboard and the door applications. They’re covered by clear coat which boosts their natural

beauty and streaks. Exactly those butterfly wing streaks motive can be found on top of the central

armrest, the door panels and the seats. Most of them are wrapped in a combination of black­purple

fine leather and a blue­purple alcantara also as a reminiscence of streaks. The round edging

makes more natural and biological appeal. The dashboard is also wrapped in alcantara.



Morph though has one more spectacular aspect – that is the ‘night sky’ ceiling, an option that was

first introduced to the world by some special edition of the Rolls­Royce Phantom. That is now an

RR option that costs around $13k. Vilner team managed to insert optical fibers into the alcantara

top to create this spectacular ‘star’ effect. The density of the fibers is not like in the Rolls (there are

more than 1300 fibers) but the final result is nevertheless amazing.



Finally, the exterior of Acura MDX ‘Morph’ which also benefits from the nature’s style. All the blue

accents are finished in the way that they seams to be covered with fine dust. This is another

redirection to the butterfly’s wings. The main color is very dark purple with textile texture.

2010 Acura MDX, 3664 cc, V6, 300 hp, 370 Nm, 5 sp. auto, AWD, 2118 kg.