The team at the Chinese arm of Art Studio Vilner is starting the year in the weirdest way possible by giving a 2010 Acura MDX a butterfly-themed makeover. Some of the insects are even part crossover’s overhauled interior. The company calls the bizarre creation the Morph.
The woman who commissioned this unique crossover breeds butterflies and wanted a vehicle to match what she like to do. Vilner’s team paints the exterior of the Acura in an extremely dark purple with a satin finish. The pinstripe down the body and other accents are in a shade of iridescent blue that evokes the radiant insects. Periwinkle accents on the front emblem and wheels add an extra pop of color to the somewhat dark body.
Vilner really does something special inside. The company uses actual wings from the buyer’s butterflies and incorporates them into the dashboard and door panels. A clear coat over the top keeps them shiny. They add a really attractive visual flourish because their color changes from light blue to dark purlble depending on the light. Occupants sit in black leather seats with blue insect-like segments. Purple Alcantara and cerulean trim also add more visual interest and accentuate the wings' hue.
No one will ever confuse this colorful Acura for a Rolls-Royce, but the owner will be able to an enjoy a feature like what’s available on the opulent British vehicles. Vilner covers the headliner in Alcantara and embeds LEDs in it. The effect evokes Rolls’ Starlight Headliner but doesn’t seem quite as bright in the customizer’s images.
Source: Art Studio Vilner