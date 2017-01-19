There's a reason Americans love their Subarus – something about their go-anywhere, do-anything attitude appeals to the adventurer in us, and they scream to be taken out during inclement weather. This isn't lost on Subaru, which is why the Crosstrek concept has made its North American debut at the 2017 Montreal Auto Show today.

The automaker says the Crosstrek concept places an emphasis on the Subaru Global Platform, which the company believes will bring it "new levels of world-class safety." It's a strong preview of the new model that will likely, as with today's Crosstrek, be based on the Impreza – though this version of the Crosstrek will switch to the new 2017 Impreza's platform.

The concept, which was first introduced at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show under the name "XV," has a wide and low stance, with "hawkeye" headlights that Subaru says echo "a Boxer engine motif." The Boxer engine, as well as symmetrical all-wheel drive, are hallmarks of virtually every Subaru vehicle in the U.S. And switching to the Crosstrek name from XV makes sense for this car's North American reveal.

Subaru seems to be highlighting the Crosstrek concept's sportiness, though we're certain it will have its share of ruggedness if and when it makes it to production - the powerful shoulders and black cladding are clear signs of that. We're guessing this is an introduction to the next-generation Crosstrek five-seat crossover, which we expect to launch for the 2018 model year.

As for why Montreal was the venue for the concept's North American introduction, a spokesperson for Subaru tells Motor1: "This was our first Canadian auto show with the Impreza, and we felt that the Crosstrek Concept that will share its same new platform was a great tie in."

He adds that, "the aggressive design language in the concept will definitely be the way Subaru goes when the production Crosstrek version comes out."

Source: Subaru

Photos: David Miller / Motor1