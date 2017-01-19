Since the introduction of the new Shelby Mustang GT350, fans have been asking – nay, begging for a more powerful GT500. Whist Ford has been slow on giving the people what they want, we at least still have Shelby American to turn to in our time of need.

The company will be debuting a new vehicle at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, and they promise it will be epic. Though the details are still under wraps, based on the lone teaser seen here, and judging by some of the many comments on Facebook, it’s safe to assume it could be the GT500 fans have been hoping for.

The massive vent, the color scheme, and the aggressive Shelby front fascia (all pictured below) should be a dead giveaway. Even a biturbo addition is rumored. Still, we won’t know anything for sure until the car makes its debut live at 1:00 PM EST today, January 19, 2017.







Right now the most powerful car in the Shelby stable is the Super Snake, which can be added on to any 2015 and newer Mustang GT for a cool $54,999. That one is good for 750 horsepower courtesy of a Ford Performance supercharger, and can hit 200 miles per hour (320 kilometers per hour).

Alongside the new Mustang, the company will be showing off a set of limited edition Cobras together with Superformance. Each car will herald back to racing legends past, and honor those that have taken to the track at Sebring and elsewhere in pursuit of glory. Just 15 will be available to buyers, all of them wearing a special livery and honoring a legendary driver.

We’ll be watching carefully to see exactly what Shelby has in store.

Source: Shelby American