October 20, 2017. That’s the date when the sun will set on Australian production of the Holden Commodore at the factory in Elizabeth, an outer northern suburb of Adelaide. At the same time, the date marks the end of the rear-wheel-drive Commodore era since the next-gen model will take the shape of a rebadged FWD Opel Insignia Grand Sport imported from Germany.

But before the RWD Commodore’s demise, Holden has prepared three special editions of the outgoing model: Motorsport (1,200 units), Director (360 units), and Magnum (240 units). All of them are going to be individually numbered and will feature unique option codes to make them stand out from the current crop of Commodores.

Holden says these are going to be the “the most capable Commodores ever” and will be based on the SS-V Redline in the case of the Motorsport and the ute Magnum models whereas the Director starts off as a Calais V. Go for the sedans and you get the Magnetic Ride Control suspension offering three different settings to choose from: Tour, Sport and Performance. The sedans also have engine and transmission cooling packages and ride on 20-inch forged alloy wheels shod in high-performance tires. A bespoke rear lip spoiler has been added on the Motorsport and Director editions, and for the former you can opt for a rear wing.

As far as the Magnum ute is concerned, it uses a FE3 rear suspension featuring a sedan tune tweaked to deliver better handling. Charcoal Brembo calipers are paired with cross-drilled front and rear brake rotors, while a hard tonneau cover is also part of the deal. This one too gets the aforementioned engine and transmission cooling packages, as well as the wheels and a bunch of badges and decals shared with the others.

Pricing is already out for what Holden describes as being “best of the best.” The Motorsport Edition kicks off at $61,790 for the manual and you can have it with an automatic transmission if you’re willing to pay an extra $2,200. The Director costs $63,990 and comes exclusively with an auto, while the Magnum ute will set you back $59,290 with the manual and $61,490 with the auto. Australian dollars, of course.

Source: Holden