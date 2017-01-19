The fancy Phantom duo is part of a 30-car order, representing the biggest single commission in Rolls-Royce history.

Every single Rolls-Royce out there is special in its own way, but this pair of Phantoms takes the meaning of the word "bespoke" to a whole new level. Hong Kong real estate entrepreneur Stephen Hung ordered these two along with 28 other Phantoms all in the Extended Wheelbase guise for “The 13” hotel in Macau, one of the most luxurious in the world following an investment in excess of $1 billion. As for the 30-car Phantom fleet, it is believed Rolls-Royce received an eye-watering $20 million.

The gold-infused cars might just be the most expensive Phantoms ever commissioned, according to Business Insider. “The finest particles of 23.75 carat gold” have been used both inside and out for these two very special cars that also have 250 percent more paint than the other Phantoms. The body is covered with no less than 10 layers of paint, including one consisting of a 40-micron deep layer of gold. Rolls-Royce actually had to make some changes inside the factory where new special equipment was installed to guarantee no contamination could occur during the painting process of those two golf-infused Phantoms.

Speaking of gold, the Spirit of Ecstasy, front grille, and the Rolls-Royce badge have all been plated in 24-carat gold. Even the handles of the umbrellas stored within the coach doors are adorned with the precious metal, as well as the tread plates engraved with “PHANTOM Specially Commissioned by Stephen Hung.”

Work continued inside the lavish cabin where the fancy starlight headliner received a hand-woven gold thread to depict the Macau constellation on the night work commenced on the hotel. There’s even a gold plaque denoting the date and location to further create a connection between the car and “The 13.”

The black and white seat upholstery mimics the chequered floor of the hotel’s entrance hall, while a gold-colored pearl effect leather developed specifically for these two Phantoms has been applied onto the edges of the seats. As a final touch, renowned jeweler Graff was in charge of designing the luxurious clock.

Rolls-Royce is now gearing up to launch the Phantom VIII scheduled to be unveiled later this year.

Source: Rolls-Royce

