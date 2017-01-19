BMW is prepping two new models to bolster its SUV lineup by adding a first-ever X7 and an X2, also representing a premiere for the brand. Seen here is the (much) larger of the two scheduled to be introduced in the latter part of this year before going on sale in 2018. The attached spy video and images are showing two different prototypes, both covered in an extensive amount of camouflage applied onto extra panels to mask the real body design of the new luxobarge. The sheer size of the kidney grille is an accurate indicator of how big the SUV is going to be.

The video gives us the chance to hear the X7’s engine, which sounds like a V8 judging by the low guttural sound it is making. A V12 borrowed from the 7 Series is expected to power the top-of-the-range model, while the inline-six engines will likely be the bread and butter. Unsurprisingly, reports are suggesting BMW is going to give buyers the option of ordering the imposing SUV with a hybridized powertrain. While details about the alternatively powered X7 are not available at this point, chances are the hardware will be borrowed from the 740e where a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine works with an electric motor to deliver a combined 322 horsepower (240 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet of torque (500 Newton-meters).

As far as the interior is concerned, we are expecting just about the same array of luxury amenities available in the 7 Series. The cavernous cabin will host up to seven people, but we already know from BMW’s sales and marketing boss, Ian Robertson, the fullsize SUV will spawn an ultra-luxurious version with four seats and set to carry a starting price of more than $100,000. This range topper will also look slightly different on the outside than the lesser X7 versions and seems to be the ideal candidate to receive the V12 treatment.

The Mercedes GLS’ rival will be assembled in United States at BMW’s factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina where the X3, X4, X5 / X5 M, and X6 / X6 M SAVs come to life.

Photos: CarPix

Video: Automedia