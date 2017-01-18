The Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition may not be as fast or as flashy as the Quadrifoglio that debuted last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show – but it is cheaper. The company has yet to confirm how much it will cost in the U.S., but we do know how much it will cost in Europe.

The Stelvio First Edition will set European buyers back €57,300 ($60,000). Though it doesn’t have the same 503-horsepower (375-kilowatt) engine you’d find on the Quadrifoglio, it does deliver a respectable 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts) courtesy of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that also gets 33.6 miles per gallon in the U.S. Paired to an eight-speed automatic and a Q4 all-wheel-drive system, it’s able to hit 62 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 5.7 seconds.







On the outside, it wears a set of 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, comes with painted brake calipers, and uses Bi-Xenon headlamps. It also gets a chrome plated window frame and courtesy lights on the door handles for added convenience. The interior, meanwhile, is furnished with black full grain leather seats and a wood trim.

It comes with loads of safety features too, like forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane assist, and a backup camera standard. Apart from the suite of safety systems, Alfa Romeo says that its new SUV offers “best-in-class control in terms of traction and directional stability on corners,” which is good news.

Reservations for the Stelvio First Edition are now open to buyers in Italy, with other regions of Europe and eventually the U.S. to follow. If you're looking to snag a Stelvio Quadrifoglio, be prepared to dish out well over $70,000 when it does go on sale.

Source: Alfa Romeo