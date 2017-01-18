Let’s hope director Peter Berg (known for movies like Patriot’s Day and Lone Survivor) isn’t a big NFL game. He’s going to be pretty busy during Super Bowl 51, as Hyundai has enlisted him to shoot and edit a 90-second commercial live, during the football game.

Hyundai says it will air teaser commercials ahead of time, but otherwise has not commented on the content of the Super Bowl ad, other than to say it, “will capture some of the best off-the-field Super Bowl moments.” However, Hyundai Motor America CMO Dean Evans hinted in a statement that the ad may involve customers and fans.

“Our brand commitment is to make things ‘better’ and we are going to give some deserving fans an experience they will never forget,” he said. “Peter Berg and his team will be capturing it live during the game and we can think of no one better to tell what will be an amazing story.

The 90-second ad will run in the “post-gun” slot, the first commercial break after the end of the game. According to Ad Age, that spot is not traditionally considered a prime Super Bowl ad placement, but can be significantly cheaper than placing an ad earlier in the game.

Last year, Hyundai’s Super Bowl commercial “First Date” won the USA Today Ad Meter award. The ad featured Kevin Hart as an overprotective dad who uses Blue Link telematics features to monitor his daughter.

This is the second year that Hyundai has been an official sponsor of the NFL.

Source: Hyundai