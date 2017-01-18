Kia even expects the diesel to be the strongest selling version there.

Kia is finally confirming the engine range for the much-anticipated Stinger in Europe, including corroborating rumors of the 2.2-liter diesel in the lineup. Other than the additional powerplant, the model is largely the same as the North American version. The sport sedan will arrive on the market there in the fourth quarter of 2017, and Kia will announce pricing closer to launch.

The automaker expects the diesel to account for the majority of Stinger sales in Europe. It produces 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters). The company estimates it can get to 62 miles per hour (100 miles per hour) in 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). The firm isn’t announcing fuel economy yet. Like the gasoline-fueled engines, the 2.2-liter is only available with an eight-speed automatic. Customers have the choice of rear-wheel drive with an optional limited-slip differential or a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system.

2018 Kia Stinger: Detroit 2017
Like in the United States, there is also a pair of gasoline-fueled powerplants. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder makes 252 hp (188 kW) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm). The top mill is a 3.3-liter V6 with 370 hp (276 kW) and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm), and Kia claims the sedan can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.1 seconds – the quickest model from the brand ever. The automaker estimates it can reach 168 mph (270 kph) with this engine.

A recent report indicates that Kia is also considering eventually adding electrified options to the Stinger’s lineup. A hybrid would be the more likely choice, but the company is willing to consider an EV if there’s demand for one.

The Stinger has the potential to be Kia’s vehicle ever from behind the wheel. During the Detroit Auto Show, Albert Biermann, head of Kia’s Vehicle Test and High Performance Development group, told Motor1 that the company used the BMW 4 Series as a primary comparison. The firm also extensively tested the sedan on the Nürburgring, including putting one prototype through twice as much abuse as normal.

