After nearly five years and nine seasons, Jerry Seinfeld is ditching Crackle in place of Netflix for his beloved web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. The show, which pairs some of his closest comedian friends (and even the president) together with classic cars and coffee, as the name suggests, will begin streaming on Netflix later this year after it was reported back in October that the series was up for sale.

According to Variety, the show will have 24 new episodes available on Netflix beginning in 2017, with even more installments coming in 2018 and further down the line. It’s all part of a multi-million dollar deal Seinfeld inked with the streaming service that also includes two new stand-up specials.







Along with the new episodes arriving in 2017 and 2018, Netflix will have the rights to all 59 episodes of the web series that will have aired on Crackle by the end of the year. The show is currently in its ninth season on Crackle with new episodes still airing on the Sony-owned streaming service.

"When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes," Seinfeld told Variety. "I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points."

With a claimed 100 million streams over eight seasons and 53 episodes, the exclusive series put Crackle on the map. The show was nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series in las year’s primetime Emmys, and has won the Producers Guild of Aemerica’s Outstanding Digital Series award the past two years. Let's hope that streak of success continues on a new platform.

Source: Variety