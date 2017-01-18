Even though it’s only approximately three years old, the 650S is about to be retired in order to make room for McLaren’s second generation of the Super Series. Codenamed “P14,” the new supercar from Woking promises to double the aerodynamic efficiency of its predecessor and at the same time generate 50 percent more downforce.

Partially responsible for the car’s increased sleekness will be the newly developed active rear wing extending over the entire width of the rear end. It automatically moves upwards to boost aerodynamic efficiency when necessary and it also doubles as an airbrake that deploys in less than half a second to optimize the car’s balance while braking from higher speeds.

In the previous teaser released at the beginning of the year, McLaren announced the 650S’ replacement will shave off 40 pounds (18 kilograms) thanks to its new carbon fiber Monocage II body structure to enable a dry weight of just 2,828 pounds (1,283 kilograms).







The P14’s new dihedral doors will provide a wider cabin entrance and are going to feature two individual air ducts built into the door structure. One will be in charge of channeling the air into the radiators that cool the engine while the other will draw the air out of the front wheel arch to enhance downforce.

Speaking of the engine, McLaren isn’t willing just yet to reveal technical specifications about what will power its next gem. Some say the car will be called “720S” based on the fact it will allegedly use a reworked version of the biturbo V8 with as much as 720 hp (537 kW) and the displacement increased from the current 3.8 to 4.0 liters. However, we’re taking these rumors with the proverbial grain of salt.

It’s better to wait for the Geneva Motor Show set to open its doors to the press on March 7th, although an online reveal might occur a few days earlier. One thing is for sure, the design is not much of a mystery anymore since the car has already been caught without any sort of disguise.

Source: McLaren