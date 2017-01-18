Singapore now has its first-ever homegrown hypercar, and it matches a floral name with outrageous looks. The Dendrobium is named after a genus of orchids, and it joins a growing list of electric coupes that are demonstrating ways of driving green while being capable of high speeds.

The Dendrobium has a design more reminiscent of a spaceship than a flower. The two teaser images reveal a low-slung, heavily creased body. A pointed nose pokes way out in front of the fenders, and there’s a similar spike at the tip of the tail. The roof and doors “open in a synchronized, theatrical manner, resembling a fully-opened dendrobium,” according to model’s announcement. We’re curious to see what that means. “Imagine something like the gullwing doors on a 300SL Mercedes, but even more intricate,” Sam Hardy, a spokesperson for the project, told Motor1 when we asked for details about the odd design.







Inside, the two-seat cabin features “world’s lowest carbon leather.” The hides come from Scottish maker Bridge of Weir that uses modern techniques to make production greener.

Before we get too excited about the Dendrobium, Vanda Electrics, the company leading this project, says that the model premiering at the Geneva Motor Show is just a concept. It’s not discussing anything about the powertrain yet beyond vague assurances that the hypercar has the “latest in e-powertrain development.” However, the firm has hired Williams Advanced Engineering as a technical partner to build this initial model and develop the Dendrobium further.

Vanda Electrics is also behind the charmingly odd Motochimp electric scooter. The design looks like a modern rendition of the classic Honda Z-series of minibikes. With a range of just 37 miles (60 kilometers), Vanda Electrics targets the cute little things at the denizens of crowded cities who want a nimble way to get around.

Source: Vanda Electrics