Bianchi, who was born in Nice in 1989, will be honoured in his native city, where the 'rue du Sapin' will be renamed after him. Nice mayor Philippe Pradal and president of the Nice urban area Christian Estrosi announced it on Monday.

The French Riviera city chose to pay tribute to the French driver, who took part in 34 grands prix with Marussia, in the Saint-Isidore neighbourhood, where sport is very important – that street is located near the stadium of football club OGC Nice.

A ceremony will take place on January 23rd at 4:45 PM, at the corner of current 'rue du Sapin' and 'avenue Pierre de Coubertin'.







In this neighbourhood, Nice has chosen to pay tribute to sportspersons from Nice. Last year, a street was named after Camille Muffat, a French swimmer and a three-time Olympic medalist, who died in a helicopter collision during the filming of a TV reality show, back in 2015.

Meanwhile, French team Tech 1 Racing announced on Tuesday that it would support the Jules Bianchi Society by displaying its logos on the four cars it will enter in Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 this year.

Bianchi was a title contender with the team in the 2012 Formula Renault 3.5 season, on his way to Formula 1.