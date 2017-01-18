Hide press release Show press release

X-tremely cool: All-new crossover model to be launched in booming CUV/SUV segment

New X family: Opel Crossland X joins Opel Mokka X bestseller

X-tra casual: Elevated seating position, spacious interior and high flexibility

X-factor technologies: Opel OnStar, great infotainment and numerous assistance systems

X-act overview: Head up display, 180 degree rear view camera and AFL LED headlights

X-clusive appearance: Premiere at large Opel vernissage in Berlin on February 1

Rüsselsheim. Crisp and compact on the outside, very spacious and versatile on the inside with trendy two-tone paintwork and a cool SUV look – that is the all-new Opel Crossland X. This versatile urban crossover model (Crossover Utility Vehicle) is the second member of the Opel X family in the B-segment where it joins the sporty bestseller, the Mokka X. The larger Grandland X will be launched in the compact class (C-segment) later this year. Opel thus kicks off the product offensive “7 in 17”, which will see seven new models launched in 2017, with two X-newcomers that bring together the best of different worlds: Cars with the bold design, the virtues of a SUV and the attributes facilitating an urban lifestyle. They are the Opel models with the certain X-tra. The Opel Crossland X will celebrate its debut in Berlin on February 1.

Compared with the Opel Mokka X, which comes with optional four-wheel drive for occasional off-road outing, the new Opel Crossland X is predestined for urban areas with its crisp exterior dimensions while also being perfectly suitable for a shopping spree at the organic farm shop or for a holiday trip to Tuscany. With a length of 4.21 meters, the new Crossland X is 16 centimeters shorter than an Astra while at the same time 10 centimeters higher. The occupants can thus enjoy the elevated seating position and resulting excellent overview. Buyers looking for an even better experience can improve the feeling of space even further with the optional panoramic glass roof.

Furthermore, the newcomer offers outstanding innovations that make every day driving safer, more comfortable and easier. Adaptive Forward Lighting (AFL) with full LED headlights, head up display and the 180-degree Panoramic Rear View Camera along with Advanced Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert with pedestrian detection and Automatic Emergency Braking[1], Driver Drowsiness System, Lane Keep Assist, Speed Sign Recognition and Side Blind Spot Alert are just some examples. The new Crossland X also comes with Opel-typical outstanding connectivity thanks to Opel OnStar as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible IntelliLink infotainment technology including up to 8-inch large color touchscreens.

Both the driver and the front seat passenger can take advantage of the award-winning and AGR-certified (Aktion Gesunder Rücken) ergonomic seats with Opel being the only manufacturer to offer such comfort in the segment (in both the Crossland X and the Mokka X). Elsewhere, trunk volume of 410 liters – without folding the rear seats down – is class leading. In addition, passengers in the rear have the possibility to adjust their seating position by 150 millimeters in longitudinal direction, thus either increasing legroom or the capacity of the luggage compartment. This makes the Crossland X even more versatile.

“Demand for small SUV and crossover models tailored for urban traffic is increasing significantly. The Crossland X with its combination of cool, SUV-inspired design, outstanding connectivity and high practicality represents a second strong competitor in this vehicle class next to our sporty Mokka X,” said Opel CEO Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann. “Our agile Crossland X delivers on driving pleasure while oozing urban lifestyle, making it perfect for the city and escapes to the countryside.”

The CUV/SUV B-segment is booming with sales figures are up five-fold since 2010. One of the bestsellers and thus one of the trendsetters is the Opel Mokka X. The Crossland X will now add further stimulation to this new, rapidly growing segment situated below the established compact class and ensure additional growth of the Opel brand.

Clear design and outstanding space utilization

Bold, crisp and cool are the three attributes that every “urban crossover” needs. The new Crossland X has them all while remaining a typical Opel with best possible packaging and a huge personality. With its length of 4,212 millimeters, width of 1,765 millimeters and height of 1,590 millimeters it is very compact. The Crossland X brings its very own interpretation of Opel’s design philosophy ‘Sculptural Artistry meets German Precision’ to the table and makes it both sophisticated and rugged. From the front, it confidently displays a prominent grille with shining Opel Blitz. Two chrome winglets embrace the Blitz and flow outwards to the characteristic ‘double-wing’ Opel signature LED daytime running lights. The horizontal lines from the Opel logo in the middle to the chrome winglets and the chrome bars following through to AFL LED headlights give the perception of extra width. SUV-typical claddings and silver inserts in the front and throughout the entire lower section of the vehicle support the confident appearance and display functional and sporty elegance.

Crisp side lines along with the seemingly ‘floating roof’, which visually separates the lower from the upper section of the vehicle, optically stretch the Crossland X and reinforce its spacious interior. The ‘floating roof’ also displays its relationship to the Opel ADAMs’ arched chrome window line that drops towards the rear. Just like for the individualization champion, customers can order a different color for the roof. The prominent rear of the Crossland X makes a clear SUV statement with its visible underride protection. The highly mounted split rear lights also feature the ‘double-wing’ graphic and form the intersection between the trunk lid and the downwards sloping roofline increase this.

Being at the core of Opel’s design philosophy, sculptural design with a clear sense of precision also plays a major part in the interior design. Instrument panel and center stack are clearly structured and horizontally aligned to the driver. Subtle chrome finishes around the cluster and air vents convey a message of high quality. The up to 8-inch color touchscreen for the modern, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible infotainment systems Radio R 4.0 IntelliLink and Navi 5.0 IntelliLink is seamlessly integrated in the center stack. Compatible smartphones can even be charged wirelessly via inductive charging. The Wi-Fi Hotspot provided by the optional personal connectivity and service assistant Opel OnStar ensures outstanding connectivity for all mobiles devices.

However, the exceptional connectivity possibilities along with the extensive engine portfolio ranging from gasoline to diesel and LPG and available with manual and automatic transmissions are not the only features that ensure a relaxing journey. The generous feeling of space and the first-class ergonomic seats in the Crossland X make long trips comfortable. In addition, the Opel Crossland X convinces with a high level of flexibility, which can also be put down to its sliding rear seats. They come with a 60/40 split and can be moved back by up to 150 millimeters, making travelling in the second row even more comfortable for passengers for long legs. Alternatively, when moving them forward, trunk space can be increased to a class-leading 520 liters. Long items can be stowed easily when the armrest is folded away. In addition, trunk volume increases to 1,255 liters if the rear seats are folded down completely. Naturally, numerous stowage possibilities for everyday items are available in the cabin. The Crossland X can be locked, opened and started with Keyless Open & Start.

Trendsetting lighting technology and important assistance systems

Journeys can be made even more relaxing and safer with the numerous ultra-modern technologies and assistance system available with the new Opel Crossland X. Adaptive Forward Lighting (AFL) with full-LED headlamps ensures outstanding visibility in the dark. Functions such as cornering light, high beam assist and auto levelling guarantee optimal illumination of the road ahead. The optional Head Up Display reduces the danger of distractions and projects the most important data on speed, navigation and assistance systems into the driver’s direct line of sight.

The Opel Eye front camera processes diverse data thus forming the basis for the driver assistance systems such as Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Keep Assist. If the system registers that the lane is being left unintentionally it warns the driver by emitting audible and visible signals. Cruise control with speed limiter also makes driving more pleasant. Forward collision alert with pedestrian detection and Automatic Emergency Braking[2] helps avoid accidents. The system not only issues an alarm and a visual warning but also brakes independently if the distance to a vehicle moving ahead decreases rapidly and the driver does not react. Furthermore, forward collision alert is combined with a special Driver Drowsiness System2, which evaluates the fatigue level through the drive style and alerts the driver if a break is needed.

The Crossland X also comes with a Panoramic Rear View Camera. It increases the angle of sight at the back of the car to 180 degrees so that the driver can, for example, see other road users approaching from either side when reversing. Elsewhere, the latest generation of Advanced Park Assist facilitates parking even further. It recognizes suitable parking slots and parks the vehicle automatically. It can also exit the parking slot automatically. In both cases, the driver only needs to operate the pedals. And during the winter months the heated steering wheel and the heated windshield increase comfort and safety.