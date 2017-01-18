Meet the Crossland X, Opel's rival to the Peugeot 2008 and Renault Captur.

Following a short teaser campaign, Opel is welcoming the second member of its X range – the Crossland X, which joins the strong-selling Mokka X and effectively replaces the Meriva. The new CUV is positioned in the European C-segment and will be launched on the market later this year, rivaling the Peugeot 2008 and Renault Captur. It will be offered exclusively with FWD.

“Demand for small SUV and crossover models tailored for urban traffic is increasing significantly,” Opel CEO Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann comments. “The Crossland X with its combination of cool, SUV-inspired design, outstanding connectivity and high practicality represents a second strong competitor in this vehicle class next to our sporty Mokka X. Our agile Crossland X delivers on driving pleasure while oozing urban lifestyle, making it perfect for the city and escapes to the countryside.”

At 4.21 meters, the Crossland X is slightly shorter than the current Astra upon which it’s based. Driving position is 10 centimeters higher, which results in “excellent overview” that can be even further enhanced by the optional panoramic glass roof. Just like most of Opel’s current models, the Crossland X can be opted with adaptive LED headlights, head-up display, and a 180-degree panoramic rear view camera. There’s also an array of safety and assistance systems, such as Advanced Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert with pedestrian detection and Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Drowsiness System, Lane Keep Assist, Speed Sign Recognition, and Side Blind Spot.

The interior feels familiar as it is widely based on the layout seen in the Mokka X and Astra. The center console is dominated by a touchscreen display controlling the infotainment systems – a standard Radio R 4.0 IntelliLink or an optional Navi 5.0 IntelliLink, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible. There’s also a wireless charging spot and a Wi-Fi hotspot provided by the optional personal connectivity and service assistant Opel OnStar.

Opel hasn’t released detailed information regarding the engine lineup, only saying the Crossland X will be offered with an “extensive engine portfolio ranging from gasoline to diesel and LPG and available with manual and automatic transmissions.” Full details are expected to be revealed at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March this year.

